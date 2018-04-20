The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) Announces Dr. Joan Lappe as the 2018 Recipient of the Lawrence G. Raisz Memorial Lecture Award

With two million fractures caused by osteoporosis each year and 75,000 people a year dying because of osteoporotic-related fractures, ISO18 aims to address the current crisis in osteoporosis by providing the most up-to-date, clinically relevant and evidence-based information on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. The meeting features in-depth courses led by nationally and internationally recognized bone health experts on all facets of skeletal health assessment, osteoporosis diagnosis and patient management, exercise, nutrition, and post fracture care.

"We are thrilled to confirm Dr. Lappe as the recipient of this year's Lawrence G. Raisz, MD Memorial Lecture Award," said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO, NOF. "As a leading researcher on nutrition and its impact on bone health, Dr. Lappe's insights will help healthcare professionals explain to their patients the critical role nutrition plays in an effective osteoporosis treatment and prevention plan."

Dr. Lappe is a seasoned researcher with a primary interest in determining the effects of nutrition and physical activity on the promotion of bone health and prevention of osteoporosis. She holds the Creighton University Criss/Beirne Endowed Chair in Nursing and has a secondary appointment as Professor of Medicine in the Creighton University Osteoporosis Research Center. Dr. Lappe is a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and has provided service to NOF in various capacities for nearly 20 years.

Dr. Lappe also serves as a reviewer for the National Institutes of Health and for numerous scientific journals. She served as a member of the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative Pediatric Working Group and as a member of the Osteoporosis Technical Advisory Panel, Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. In 2009, she was presented with Creighton University's Award for Outstanding Researcher and, in 2010, she was given the Hinshaw Award from the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing in recognition of research that directly improves human health.

In addition to Dr. Lappe's lecture, ISO18 will feature sessions on a wide range of topics to provide attendees with multiple perspectives they can use to improve care for osteoporosis patients, help reduce the number of fractures caused by osteoporosis, and save lives. The meeting also offers pre-conference symposia on Fracture Liaison Service (FLS) training (introductory and advanced) and a Nutrition Workshop on the role nutrition plays in building and maintaining bone health, including a cooking demo from Chef Susan Spicer, of Bayona Restaurant, one of New Orleans' award-winning chefs.

