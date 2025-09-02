The National PACE Association Celebrates 2025 National PACE Month

Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is the ideal option to help seniors maintain their independence and remain in their own homes rather than transitioning to nursing home care

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association today launches the celebration of National PACE Month (September 2025, #NationalPaceMonth), an opportunity to recognize the efforts of The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). This year's theme, Your Health. Your Journey. Our Support. highlights the personalized care and support that PACE participants and their caregivers receive through the program.

PACE provides comprehensive medical and social services to over 82,000 seniors across the US who need assistance and, through PACE, can safely remain in their homes rather than enter a nursing home. Care is provided by interdisciplinary teams comprised of primary care professionals, registered nurses, home care coordinators, personal care attendants, dietitians, social workers, drivers, PACE center managers, and physical, occupational and recreational therapists.

Through services like prescription drugs, doctor care, transportation, and meals, PACE has significantly improved the quality of life for its participants and their caregivers, with 94% of PACE participants living in their communities.

The need for PACE services is growing. In 2024, more new PACE programs opened then ever before. Today, there are more than 188 PACE programs operating in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

Throughout the month, PACE centers will hold special events celebrating the work they do in their communities. To find a PACE program near you, please visit https://www.npaonline.org/pace-you/pacefinder-find-pace-program-your-neighborhod.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

