The National Pancreas Foundation Partners with Seqster to Launch a New Dynamic Patient Registry System

"We are very excited to enter a multi-year partnership with Seqster to create a one-of-a-kind patient registry," said CEO at NPF, David Bakelman Tweet this

The registry will put real-world patient data in the hands of cutting-edge researchers who are working tirelessly to improve care and develop new and improved therapies for individuals suffering from pancreatic disease.

"We are beyond thrilled to empower NPF patients with a comprehensive tool to access all of their health data," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster. "The NPF-Seqster registry is a giant step forward for healthcare researchers and patients suffering from chronic pancreatic disease, providing full visibility into health data and connecting disparate data sources such as EHRs, DNA / Genomics and wearables, all in one place. This is especially critical for pancreatic disease patients receiving care across multiple providers and geographies."

Chronic pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that does not heal or improve—it gets worse over time and leads to permanent damage. Chronic pancreatitis eventually impairs a patient's ability to digest food and make pancreatic hormones. Industrialized countries have estimated an annual incidence rate of 5-12/100,000 people who will develop chronic pancreatitis. The prevalence of chronic pancreatitis is 50/100,000 people. Chronic pancreatitis often develops in patients between the ages of 30 and 40, and is more common in men than women.

Annually more than 60,000 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. While the disease accounts for approximately 3% of all cancers, it is the third deadliest cancer. For many advocates of those affected by pancreatic diseases, quality healthcare does not focus solely on the management of these conditions, but is also concerned with the treatment of each patient as a whole. With its technology, Seqster will enable a comprehensive, holistic view of the patient, and streamline consent and data collection for clinical research that could lead to faster drug insights & discovery.

"NPF's new registry, powered by Seqster's technology, is a true leadership initiative that leverages an industry-leading patient-centric platform and allows our institutional partners to analyze, visualize, and query the data leading," explained Jane Holt, NPF Co-Founder. "This will lead to a deeper understanding of novel therapies, predictive biomarkers, and significantly improved patient outcomes."

About The National Pancreas Foundation

The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) is a nonprofit organization that provides hope for those suffering from pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer through funding cutting edge research, advocating for improved therapies, and providing continuous support and education for patients, caregivers, and health care professionals.

The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) was founded in 1997. Since that time NPF has made it our mission to significantly influence the physician and pancreatic research community and provide much needed education and resources to patients and their families who are afflicted by pancreatic disease. NPF advocates for increased research funding for diseases of the pancreas from both the public and private sectors. NPF works with government, for-profit and non-profit organizations as well as the biopharmaceutical industry to improve the level of awareness, interest and investment in research for pancreas disease.

To learn more, visit: https://pancreasfoundation.org/

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise SaaS platforms aggregate disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.seqster.com

SOURCE Seqster