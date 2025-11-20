The National Park Foundation Celebrates the 2025 Subaru Share the Love® Event

Subaru and its retailers will donate a minimum of $250 to participating charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased November 20, 2025 – January 2, 2026

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation is participating as a national charity partner beneficiary for the 13th consecutive year in the Subaru Share the Love® Event. Running from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, the campaign connects people everywhere to help inspire a lifelong love of the outdoors and provide the opportunity to give back to national parks across the country.

Through the annual Subaru Share the Love ® Event, Subaru of America and its retailers will support the National Park Foundation, providing critical funding to help preserve and protect more than 400 parks across the country.

As the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has donated nearly $65 million in support to protect national parks since 2013. The automaker's combined efforts have helped care for over 85 million acres of protected lands.

"We're grateful for our long-standing partnership with Subaru, built on a shared belief in the power of our national parks that is as important as ever," said Dawn Rodney, chief external affairs officer at the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to the generosity of Subaru, their retailers, and their customers, we're able to provide the support needed to keep our parks vibrant and welcoming for today's visitors and future generations."

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

