The National Police Association Endorses North Carolina's Honoring and Listening to Our Officers (HALO) Law

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the First Amendment guarantees the right to peaceful protest, it doesn't give license to interfere with official police duties. Encroaching on law enforcement for the purpose of harassing, threatening, or assaulting officers is not protected speech. In fact, it places lives in peril.

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Police officers need and deserve to perform their jobs as safely as possible, which is why the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Honoring and Listening to Our Officers (HALO) Law (S.B. 985). This bill, introduced in the North Carolina legislature by State Sen. Chris Measmer (34), establishes a 25-foot buffer zone for officers and other first responders performing lawful duties. It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

The HALO Law makes it unlawful to remain within a legally established buffer zone after receiving official warning. This provision applies to individuals with the intent to impede, threaten, or harass. Observing or recording from a distance is not categorized as a violation.

Refusing a lawful command to stop encroaching on an established zone may result in a misdemeanor, which under North Carolina law can translate to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 dollars. The bill also establishes a fund for the development of public awareness campaigns.

This bill mirrors Florida's HALO Law, which went into effect in 2025, and is among similar bills that have been introduced in other states, including Tennessee (enacted), Kentucky, and Ohio.

"Risks to officer and civilian safety are more probable when protesters intrude on official law enforcement duties. Officers require a legal shield from these behaviors, which have tragically been increasing in recent times," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "North Carolina's HALO Law is a reasonable bill that lets officers safely do their jobs and simultaneously protects the constitutional rights of protesters," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Sen. Measmer for introducing the HALO Law in the North Carolina Senate. It removes any uncertainty that intruding on an officer's official workspace after being issued a verbal warning is unlawful.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization that fights for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association