The National Police Association Endorses the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Enhancement Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a police officer passes in the line of duty, the surviving family is entitled to a cash benefit from the Public Safety Officers' Benefits (PSOB) program. Administered by the Department of Justice, this program provides a needed financial safety net for these grieving families.

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Unfortunately, survivors often face bureaucratic hurdles when attempting to access these funds. In the case of a heart attack or stroke, current federal law requires that these medical events occur within 24 hours of non-routine strenuous physical activity. Cardiovascular events, however, don't uniformly occur within this timeline. The law also requires the family to provide evidence that the medical event was a direct result of duty-related activity; this is impractical.

The Public Safety Officers' Benefits Enhancement Act of 2026 (H.R. 9845) is a bipartisan bill designed to reduce these barriers. Endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), it was introduced by Reps. Lou Correa (CA-46) and Jefferson Van Drew (NJ-02), and it has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee; text for the bill is here.

This bill expands the coverage window from 24 hours to 72 hours. It also makes the presumption that the heart attack -a leading cause of police fatalities- or stroke was service related unless contrary medical evidence is presented.

"Grieving police families shouldn't be required to navigate excessive red tape when attempting to receive benefits that are rightfully theirs. These families, who have already sacrificed so much, deserve better consideration," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Public Safety Officers' Benefits Enhancement Act of 2026 will help ensure that police families whose loved ones pass from service-related cardiovascular events are spared from unnecessary bureaucracy. This bill honors the memories of our fallen heroes and will help improve morale within the law enforcement community," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Reps. Correa and Van Drew for crafting the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Enhancement Act of 2026, a bill that will make it easier for police families to receive federal death benefits when their loved ones have passed from a service-related heart attack or stroke. We encourage Congress to work diligently towards its passage.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association