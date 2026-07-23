National Police Association Launches New Animated TV Public Service Announcement Promoting Safe and Positive Police-Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) today announced the nationwide distribution of a new animated television public service announcement (PSA) encouraging positive communication between the public and law enforcement during police encounters.

The animated PSA features "Officer Mike," a friendly neighborhood police officer who reminds viewers that simple actions such as remaining calm, listening carefully, and communicating effectively can be very helpful in achieving a positive outcome.

NPA PSA

Every day, America's police officers answer emergency calls, protect victims of crime, rescue motorists, respond to domestic disturbances, locate missing children, and place themselves in harm's way to safeguard their communities. Most of these encounters end peacefully, yet over 85,000 police officers were assaulted while on duty in 2024, according to the most recently available FBI data.

"Every police encounter is unique, but one principle remains constant: calm communication and mutual respect make difficult situations safer for everyone involved," said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret), spokesperson for the National Police Association. "This public service announcement reminds Americans that officers are not strangers; they are part of the community. When citizens and police work together, everyone benefits."

The PSA also emphasizes an often-overlooked reality: police officers are members of the communities they protect. They are neighbors, parents, volunteers, coaches, and residents who share the same desire for safe streets and secure neighborhoods.

The National Police Association created the animated message as part of its continuing public education mission. By presenting practical public safety advice in an approachable animated format, the organization hopes to reach families and young viewers with a message that focuses on mutual success.

The NPA believes that public safety is a shared responsibility. While police officers undergo extensive training to de-escalate dangerous situations and protect lives, positive outcomes are strengthened when members of the public respond with patience and shared purpose. These simple actions can reduce misunderstandings, improve communication, and help officers and citizens alike.

The National Police Association encourages television stations nationwide to air the PSA in support of safer communities and stronger partnerships between law enforcement and the public. The PSA can be viewed here and is distributed by Connect360 Multimedia.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Betsy Smith

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association