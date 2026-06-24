The National Police Association Endorses the Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of law enforcement agencies are equipping their vehicles with security upgrades to protect officers from the rise in ambushes and assaults. Last summer, protesters in Los Angeles hurled commercial-grade fireworks, rocks, and other projectiles at police cars during immigration protests. Earlier this year in Chevy Chase, Maryland, suspects vandalized two police squad cars, including one occupied by an officer. These are not anomalies; there has been a notable uptick in attacks on federal and local police vehicles.

Alamy Stock Image

There should be no question that police vehicles should be equipped with enhanced ballistics protections. These upgrades are costly, and unfortunately, federal funds for police vehicle upgrades are limited and restricted in how they can be used.

For this reason, the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act (H.R. 8774), a bill authorizing federal grants to be used specifically for police vehicle enhancements, which include bulletproof and bullet-resistant glass. These grants are available for police agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

Introduced by Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25), this bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Wesley Hunt (TX-38), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Mike Haridopolos (FL-08), and John McGuire (VA-05), and is currently in the House Homeland Security Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

"Police agencies require ready access to taxpayer-funded grants for investment in officer safety. This extends to their squad cars. Instead, they're having to navigate administrative hurdles and restrictions," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act provides law enforcement agencies with the flexibility to obtain grants needed for life-saving police vehicle upgrades," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Williams and bill co-sponsors for introducing the Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act. This bill provides federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with ready access to federal funds needed to invest in vehicle security upgrades. At a time when assaults on officers have proliferated, it will ultimately help save lives. The government's obligation to keep the citizenry safe extends to the men and women who protect and serve. We encourage Congress to deliberate on, then work to pass this important bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

[email protected]

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association