The National Police Association Endorses the Kelsey Smith Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal standard allowing law enforcement to access cellular location data in cases of emergency is critical for saving lives. For this reason, the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Kelsey Smith Act (H.R. 7752), introduced by Rep. Derek Schmidt (KS-02) in the House of Representatives.

NPA Image

Kelsey Smith was abducted from a store parking lot in Overland Park, Kansas in 2007. Based on surveillance footage and the urgency of the situation, officers asked the cell phone carrier to provide her location data. Their requests were met with calls for a subpoena. After receiving the subpoena nearly four days later, police located Kelsey's body in Missouri. She had been assaulted and killed.

This tragedy has compelled states to craft bills requiring wireless companies to provide police with a user's location in case of emergency. Currently, 31 states have enacted such legislation. A federal law is now needed to close legislative gaps.

The Kelsey Smith Act requires telecommunications providers to disclose location data, without delay, to officers acting in the course of official duties. The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee; text of the bill is here.

It requires disclosure if the device was used to request emergency assistance in the preceding 48 hours, or when officers reasonably suspect the caller is at risk of death or serious harm. It also requires consent from the customer (or the closest relative if unavailable), or that officers have made reasonable efforts to obtain consent.

"Time is critical in life-or-death situations, and obtaining subpoenas, especially from telecommunications companies, usually takes time. Though state laws have been effective in solving this conundrum, they don't address interstate cases," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Kelsey Smith Act closes these gaps by creating a uniform standard and removing carrier discretion in those times when moments count. This will provide law enforcement with a powerful tool they need to save lives," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Schmidt for introducing the Kelsey Smith Act. This bill balances public safety with the right to privacy, and we encourage Congress to pass it.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

[email protected]

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association