The National Police Association Endorses the Protect and Serve Act of 2026: Shielding Officers from Targeted Attacks

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) endorses the bipartisan Protect and Serve Act of 2026 (S. 5214), legislation introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) and co-led by Sen. Chris Coons (DE) that would establish federal penalties for intentionally killing or attempting to kill law enforcement officers because of their status as officers.

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The legislation targets the most serious acts of deliberate anti-police violence. Intentionally killing an officer under the circumstances covered by the bill would be punishable by any term of years or life imprisonment, fines, or both. Attempting to kill an officer and causing serious bodily injury would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, fines, or both. It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee; the text of the bill is here.

"Police officers require legislative safeguards designed to deter and penalize the violence being directed at them," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "The Protect and Serve Act of 2026 provides needed deterrence against intentional anti-police violence, while preserving the role of state prosecutors."

The legislation comes as violence against law enforcement remains a serious national concern. According to the FBI's most recently available Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) data, the assault rate on officers reached a 10-year high in 2025.

The danger was illustrated last December when Delaware State Police Corporal Grade One Ty Snook was shot and killed from behind while stationed at a motor vehicle reception desk. Despite being mortally wounded, he pushed/shielded a civilian (DMV employee) to safety before being shot again.

The Protect and Serve Act of 2026 is more narrowly focused than the original Protect and Serve Act (S. 167) introduced earlier this session by Sen. Tillis. S. 5214 concentrates federal penalties on intentional killings and attempted killings motivated by the victim's status as a law enforcement officer, while leaving broader assault cases to state authorities.

The NPA commends Sens. Tillis and Coons for introducing bipartisan legislation to combat targeted violence against America's law enforcement officers and urges Congress to prioritize passage of the Protect and Serve Act of 2026.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association