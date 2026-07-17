The National Police Association Endorses the Cashless Bail Reporting Act

INDIANAPOLIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most apprehended individuals with a recent violent felony arrest who are released without bail are rearrested within two years, per at least one scholarly study. These findings are consistent with the realities of police work; officers must often expend limited resources rearresting the same suspects.

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Cashless bail policies needlessly place lives at risk and contribute to diminished quality-of-life issues. At a minimum, the public should know which jurisdictions engage in these practices. For this reason, the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Cashless Bail Reporting Act (H.R. 5625). This bill directs the Attorney General to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that allow those charged with "covered" crimes to be released without cash bail, pending trial.

The Cashless Bail Reporting Act was introduced by Rep. Mark Harris (NC-08) and co-sponsored by lawmakers that include Mary Miller (IL-15), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), and Josh Brecheen (OK-02). It has passed the House and been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee; text for the House bill is here.

Covered crimes are those that pose a clear threat to public safety and order; included offenses are murder, rape, assault, burglary, carjacking, looting, and vandalism. It doesn't override state law, require policy changes, or restrict federal funding.

"State and local jurisdictions that enable violent reoffenders to commit crimes with impunity have essentially deprioritized the welfare of the law-abiding. The citizenry deserves to know if their local and state governments embrace these policies," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Cashless Bail Reporting Act will provide citizens with the information they need to make sound decisions about where to live and visit. It can also be a valuable resource for holding public officials to account," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends the House of Representatives for passing the Cashless Bail Reporting Act, introduced by Rep. Harris. In the interest of transparency, public safety and officer morale, we ask the Senate to deliberate on and pass this bill, which codifies parts of President Trump's executive order to end cashless bail.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association