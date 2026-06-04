The National Police Association Endorses the Stop the Doxx Act

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law enforcement officers are among the millions of Americans who have been impacted by doxxing. Publishing private data online places officers and their families at risk of harassment, threats, and swatting. This targeted form of intimidation compromises officer safety and deters those who might be considering a law enforcement career.

Currently, federal doxxing laws protect federal officers and public-facing officials, while only 19 states have anti-doxxing laws that apply to state and local officials. The others who serve are left unprotected.

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This is why the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Stop the Doxx Act (H.R. 8927), a bill that makes it a federal crime to maliciously doxx a federal, state, or local law enforcement officer. Introduced by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), it is being co-led by a group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Reps. Don Bacon (NE-02), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Laura Gillen (NY-04), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and Mike Lawler (NY-17); and is currently in the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

The Stop the Doxx Act creates prison penalties for knowingly publishing personal information of a federal, state, or local police officer, or prosecutor or judge, and their immediate families, when the intent is to threaten, intimidate, or provoke violence. Enhanced penalties pertain if doxxing leads to injury or death.

It also creates a program to aid officers and public-facing officials in protecting their personal data and in understanding their rights when their privacy has been compromised.

"Officers whose private data is leaked online face threats, harassment, and intimidation, which predisposes them to stress, burnout, and reluctance to engage in undercover work. The law has unfortunately not kept pace with the rapid rise in these despicable acts," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Stop the Doxx Act is a welcome piece of legislation that will provide protections to law enforcement officers at all levels of government," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Gottheimer and this bipartisan group of lawmakers for crafting a bill to shield all law enforcement officers from growing digital warfare. Doxxing impacts policing and has real-world consequences for public safety. We ask Congress to work towards the passage of the Stop the Doxx Act.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association