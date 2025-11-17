THE NATIONAL POLICING INSTITUTE WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute (NPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Regina Lombardo, Chief Security Officer at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and former Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Heather Childs, law enforcement executive with deep expertise in training, organizational leadership, and officer wellness; and Gregory Thomas, Senior Executive for Law Enforcement Operations at the Kings County (Brooklyn, NY) District Attorney's Office.

These new members bring a wealth of professional expertise along with a personal commitment to supporting the law enforcement community and advancing NPI's mission of strengthening policing through innovation, science, and collaboration.

Regina Lombardo oversees the safety and security of The MET's 21 iconic buildings and previously served as Acting Director of ATF, where she led national law enforcement initiatives. She is deeply committed to protecting communities and preserving cultural heritage.





Heather Childs has decades of experience in local policing, including leadership roles in training and standards development. She is widely recognized for advancing officer wellness, equity, and professional excellence in the field.





Gregory Thomas advises the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office on law enforcement strategy, oversees a team of more than 80 detectives, and has been instrumental in building crime reduction initiatives in partnership with the NYPD.

"Our board thrives on the experience, integrity, and vision of its members," said Laurie Robinson, NPI Board Chair. "Regina, Heather, and Gregory not only bring extraordinary professional expertise, but also a genuine connection to NPI's mission. Their insights will strengthen our ability to support the profession of policing and the communities it serves."

"NPI is fortunate to welcome leaders whose careers reflect dedication to public safety and public service," said Jim Burch, NPI President. "Their perspectives will help guide our work in shaping effective, evidence-based solutions for agencies nationwide."

NPI's Board of Directors includes current and former law enforcement executives, decorated scholars, government and community leaders, and business professionals. Together, the board provides governance, guidance, and vision that ensure NPI remains a trusted and independent resource for agencies, officers, and communities.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL POLICING INSTITUTE

Established in 1970, the National Policing Institute (NPI), formerly the National Police Foundation, is a trusted, nonpartisan, independent research organization dedicated to helping law enforcement agencies solve complex challenges through practical and proven solutions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, NPI is leading the way in translating research into actionable insights and offering hands-on support to agencies nationwide. For more information about NPI, visit policinginstitute.org.

