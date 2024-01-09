The National Press Club is Now Accepting Entries for the Best in Journalism Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is now accepting entries for its annual journalism awards, which recognize and honor professional journalists who produced outstanding work in 2023.

The deadline to submit entries is April 30, 2024. Review the full contest details online and find past winners here .

"We're excited to launch a new, user-friendly submission platform this year that is sure to make the process smoother and more streamlined than years past," said NPC President Eileen O'Reilly. "We can't wait to see the fantastic submissions from journalists around the country."

Some awards include cash prizes up to $1,000 or one free year of Club membership. Entries may be submitted by either journalists or their employers.

There are 15 different categories that cover a wide range of topics and writing styles including politics, breaking news, consumer news, foreign coverage, use of print, online, broadcast news techniques and news photos. A full list of categories can be found here .

"These awards celebrate more than just excellence in journalism," said O'Reilly. "They are examples of journalism that shape our understanding of current events and help inform people around the world. It's truly inspiring to see the work being done each year through these awards."

Winners will be honored during the 51st Annual National Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Kate Helster, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club