The National Psoriasis Foundation Selects MyPsoriasisTeam As Its Official Online Community

Over 80,000 people diagnosed with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis already go to MyPsoriasisTeam to find the people, support and information they need to better manage their condition. The National Psoriasis Foundation reaches millions of people facing psoriatic disease and produces a wealth of curated content to support people in their journey. Together, NPF and MyPsoriasisTeam will bring support and reliable health education information to the more than 8 million Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"When someone is diagnosed with psoriatic disease, they immediately seek two things - information on what they should expect and do and support with someone who's gone through it before," said Randy Beranek, President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF). "For more than 50 years, we've focused on addressing the needs of our community and know that a vibrant, trusted social network is essential to delivering on that promise today."

NPF will direct its visitors and members to join MyPsoriasisTeam, and MyPsoriasisTeam will promote NPF content and its Patient Navigation Center to members and visitors. The organizations are also exploring ways to engage, educate and partner with patients, families and health care providers through content, podcasts and live events.

Launched in 2015, MyPsoriasisTeam is a free, password-protected and monitored social network with more than 82,000 registered members. In addition to finding medical education and information in the Resources section of the social network, members use its mobile and web apps to ask questions, get answers and share conversation with other people just like them who understand the challenges of living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"The National Psoriasis Foundation is on the forefront of engaging and empowering patients and their families - wherever they are, whenever they need it," said Eric Peacock, cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeams. "Together, we will reach more people impacted by psoriatic disease and empower them with the information and social support they need to thrive."

This new partnership expands on MyHealthTeams' work with leading patient organizations, including the recently announced collaboration with the Global Vitiligo Foundation and a longstanding relationship with the PCOS Awareness Association .

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Serving its community through more than 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research, education and funding, the National Psoriasis Foundation, NPF, is the world's leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. To date, NPF has funded more than $24 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. Learn more at www.psoriasis.org.

About MyHealthTeams

MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 37 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, fibromyalgia, pulmonary hypertension, spondylitis, eczema, myeloma, hyperhidrosis, vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, lymphoma, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurativa, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, myeloproliferative neoplasms, osteoporosis, spinal muscular atrophy, COPD, chronic pain, migraines, narcolepsy, food allergies, obesity, HIV, PCOS, endometriosis, breast cancer and autism. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in 13 countries.

