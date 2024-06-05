The National Salmonella Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been Retained to Investigate the Florida-Grown Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

"Our goal, as national salmonella lawyers, is to find out what went wrong so consumers can trust the food they eat." Post this

The CDC and FDA are currently investigating this multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup linked to Florida harvested cucumbers. The company implicated in the outbreak due to a positive salmonella test on one of its products, is Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida. It has issued a recall of some of its bulk cartons of cucumbers distributed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, between May 17th and 21st of this year.

"This outbreak has already sickened many hundreds of individuals," says Ron Simon, a national salmonella lawyer, "and we have been retained to investigate this outbreak. We will work to identify what went wrong, and how so many consumers were deleteriously impacted.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

