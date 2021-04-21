The National Security Space Association and Zoic Labs Team Up to Celebrate and Honor the Life and Legacy of General Thomas S. Moorman

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA) was honored to host a celebration of the life, legacy and career of the late General Thomas S. Moorman with a virtual memorial service on April 14, 2021. The service was attended by several hundred nationwide, including several former Air Force Secretaries, Air Force Chiefs and Vice Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Space Command Commanders, and Intelligence Community Senior Executives, as well as a wide range of current and former executives within the space industry. The two-hour multimedia memorial tribute to the tremendously influential career and life of General Tom Moorman was co-produced with Zoic Labs , who drew inspiration from its Emmy-winning sister entertainment company Zoic Studios to create a virtual experience fitting of the General's monumental legacy. Through General Moorman's persistent and formative advocacy for space throughout his Air Force career, and throughout his life afterward, he created the foundation of the U.S. Space Force we know today. The memorial included tributes and commentary from former Director of National Intelligence Hon. Jim Clapper, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen John E. Hyten, former Secretary of the Air Force Hon. Barbara Barrett, Chief of Space Operations Gen John "Jay" Raymond, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen David "DT" Thompson, and even a guest appearance-tribute from Hollywood actor/comedian Steve Carell, aka "General Mark Naird," from Netflix's Space Force television series.

General Thomas S. Moorman

Notes Zoic Labs President Tim McBride, "We are honored to be associated with General Moorman's event recognizing his legacy as a great man, a great American, and an innovative four-star general that led the US Air force into Space and preparing for the eventual creation of the US Space Force."

Adds NSSA Executive Director Steve Jacques, "Zoic Labs' collaboration with NSSA to commemorate General Moorman's foundational impact on our National Security Space enterprise was simply amazing. Their creativity, responsiveness and profound visualization skillset ensured the production was worthy of the moment. This event, NSSA, and our wider space community, are all better because of Zoic Labs' capabilities."

General Moorman was born in Washington, D.C. and was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program as a distinguished military graduate in 1962. The General has served in a variety of intelligence and reconnaissance related positions within the United States and worldwide. While stationed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. in 1982, he became deeply involved in the planning and organizing for the establishment of Air Force Space Command. During his Pentagon tour in 1987, he also provided program management direction for development and procurement of Air Force surveillance, communications, navigations and weather satellites, space launch vehicles, anti-satellite weapons, and ground-based and airborne strategic radars, communications and command centers. He additionally represented the Air Force and the Strategic Defense Initiative program and was authorized to accept SDI program execution responsibilities on behalf of the Air Force. As Commander and Vice Commander of Air Force Space Command, General Moorman was responsible for operating military space systems, ground-based radars and missile warning satellites, the nation's space launch centers at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., the worldwide network of space surveillance radars, as well as maintaining the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force.

Zoic Labs has worked on several projects for the United States Space Force in addition to a myriad of projects for the US Department of Defense and Intelligence Community over the past eight years. Zoic Labs, a software development and advanced visualization company with a Hollywood pedigree, infuses unique design sensibilities into its visualizations for government and commercial clients, while sister company Zoic Studios performs its own creative magic for Hollywood film and television clients including Battlestar Galactica and the recent streaming series Space Force and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Most recently, it was announced that Zoic Labs has partnered with Slingshot Aerospace to develop a video transcoder as a part of their $1.2 million contract to develop a sophisticated tool that streamlines the visualization of enemy missiles and enhances data integration and mission-critical collaboration.

About Zoic Labs

Zoic Labs, established in 2013, is a software and advanced visualization company focused on big data, emerging technologies and groundbreaking design. It provides software development, R&D, and UI/UX design related to virtual reality, augmented reality, analytics and visualization, and artificial intelligence for a diverse range of private companies, pharmaceutical and healthcare firms, and the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.

Zoic Labs' proprietary web-based data visualization platform (Cognitive®) ingests, aggregates and displays massive disparate datasets in a 3D rendered "game environment."

Sister company Zoic Studios has garnered three Emmy Awards and countless other awards and accolades for its work in movies, television, and multimedia. Collectively ZOIC has 350+ employees, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and New York City.

For more information contact: Jenna Wigman @ Press Kitchen 617.966.0649

SOURCE Zoic Labs