The National September 11 Memorial & Museum Launches National Campaign to Teach the Lessons of 9/11

"About 100 million Americans have no memory of the 9/11 attacks – or the shared grief and resolve that united the country and the world," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Chairman of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "The Memorial & Museum were erected as much for them as for those who died. The greatest tribute we can pay to those we lost is to ensure that their lives – and the incredible displays of courage and sacrifice that affirmed our common humanity – are never forgotten, and that their stories are passed down from generation to generation."

"Remembrance remains at the heart of the Memorial & Museum's mission," said Alice M. Greenwald, President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "That's why The Never Forget Fund is central to our ongoing efforts to preserve the stories of 9/11, honor those who bravely ran toward danger to save others and continue teaching the lessons of hope, resilience and unity, which are still so relevant today."

Other key elements of the 20th anniversary campaign include:

PSA: "Remember" focuses on the importance of teaching a new generation. The PSA features Chloe Downey , granddaughter of FDNY Chief Raymond Downey , the chief in charge of Special Operations Command on 9/11, who died in the attacks.

Commemorative ticket: a hand-etched metal keepsake to encourage remembrance and connection that also includes admission to the Museum.

Tribute & Tributes in Light: in addition to the annual towers of light projected on the evening of 9/11, in partnership with NYC & Company, buildings throughout New York City will light up their facades and rooftops in "memorial blue" in a gesture of collective remembrance.

Digital Exhibition: September 11: The Day That Changed the World, is a digital poster exhibition made available to libraries and schools across the country to help teach younger generations about the events of the day.

To learn more, please visit www.neverforget.org.

