The National September 11 Memorial & Museum Launches National Campaign to Teach the Lessons of 9/11
Twenty years after the attacks, campaign encourages reflection and action for generations to come
Aug 04, 2021, 06:01 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks two decades since 9/11 changed the world forever, and while millions of people have deeply personal memories of these events, an entire generation — those college-aged and younger — have no lived memory of September 11, 2001. To mark the 20th anniversary, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is launching a campaign to actively engage people in remembrance and education.
Housed at the original World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, the Memorial & Museum is continuing its commitment to educate the next generation about the ways 9/11 still informs the world in which we live. As part of this effort, the Memorial & Museum launched The Never Forget Fund to support its educational programs, and ensure each new generation understands the lessons of 9/11. An accompanying PSA, featuring the music of John Legend and footage from inside the Museum, will air nationally.
"About 100 million Americans have no memory of the 9/11 attacks – or the shared grief and resolve that united the country and the world," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Chairman of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "The Memorial & Museum were erected as much for them as for those who died. The greatest tribute we can pay to those we lost is to ensure that their lives – and the incredible displays of courage and sacrifice that affirmed our common humanity – are never forgotten, and that their stories are passed down from generation to generation."
"Remembrance remains at the heart of the Memorial & Museum's mission," said Alice M. Greenwald, President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "That's why The Never Forget Fund is central to our ongoing efforts to preserve the stories of 9/11, honor those who bravely ran toward danger to save others and continue teaching the lessons of hope, resilience and unity, which are still so relevant today."
Other key elements of the 20th anniversary campaign include:
- PSA: "Remember" focuses on the importance of teaching a new generation. The PSA features Chloe Downey, granddaughter of FDNY Chief Raymond Downey, the chief in charge of Special Operations Command on 9/11, who died in the attacks.
- Commemorative ticket: a hand-etched metal keepsake to encourage remembrance and connection that also includes admission to the Museum.
- Tribute & Tributes in Light: in addition to the annual towers of light projected on the evening of 9/11, in partnership with NYC & Company, buildings throughout New York City will light up their facades and rooftops in "memorial blue" in a gesture of collective remembrance.
- Digital Exhibition: September 11: The Day That Changed the World, is a digital poster exhibition made available to libraries and schools across the country to help teach younger generations about the events of the day.
To learn more, please visit www.neverforget.org.
