The National Stormwater Conference Earth Day Celebration Highlights Green Infrastructure as the #SolutionToPollution

Green infrastructure refers to rain gardens, green roofs, permeable pavement, bioswales, and other engineered-as-natural stormwater systems that rely on soil and vegetation to infiltrate, evapotranspirate, and/or harvest stormwater runoff.

In comparison to stormwater pipes, detention ponds, and other gray infrastructure, green infrastructure practices provide a range of ecological services and benefits beyond just reducing and treating stormwater pollutants, including filtering air pollutants and storing carbon; reducing energy demands and urban heat islands; protecting natural habitats and watershed health; and enhancing aesthetics, property values, and public health and wellness.

With the broad environmental benefits of green infrastructure in mind, the 17th Annual StormCon is taking Earth Day 2018 seriously with its #SolutionToPollution campaign in hopes to connect with green infrastructure practitioners and help promote green pollution prevention efforts.

Get in on the green infrastructure conversation, be part of the solution to stormwater pollution, and be sure to check out StormCon 2018 taking place in the heart of downtown Denver, Colorado at the contemporary Hyatt Regency Denver from August 12–16, 2018. This year's can't-miss event for stormwater and surface water quality professionals, StormCon provides the opportunity to:

Learn BMPs from 200+ CEU- and PDH-accredited , highly interactive, and focused courses

, highly interactive, and focused courses Network and engage with thousands of peers, colleagues, and industry thought leaders

Discover the latest innovations from 300+ exhibitors and sponsors

and sponsors Enjoy vibrant downtown Denver , just walking distance to popular restaurants, breweries, and an incredible selection of arts, entertainment, and prime attractions

Browse the roster of presentations, workshops, and certification offerings available this year in the 2018 Conference Program available at www.StormCon.com. Registration is still open, but spots are filling up quickly. Register before April 30 to take advantage of the Early Bird discount and save on the full conference price!

About Forester Media

Forester Media produces StormCon® and publishes books and award-winning trade magazines, including Stormwater, Erosion Control, and Water Efficiency. Forester University, a division of Forester Media, offers continuing education live and on-demand webinars.

Contact

Brigette Burich

Events Director

Forester Media

805-679-7631

bburich@forester.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-stormwater-conference-earth-day-celebration-highlights-green-infrastructure-as-the-solutiontopollution-300631518.html

SOURCE StormCon

Related Links

https://www.stormcon.com

