The National Technical Information Service (NTIS) Partners with 1901 Group to Provide Strategic AI Force Expertise

This 10-month project will be conducted in collaboration with NTIS and six other NTIS joint venture partners and has an anticipated value of $10.0M of which 1901 Group will receive an estimated $3.2M.

1901 Group will deliver expertise that assists the JAIC to develop and implement new methodologies for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data. This expertise will enable the rapid enterprise-wide adoption of AI. Under this agreement, 1901 Group will help establish a core capability and administer an AI-enabled intelligent business automation (IBA) platform for DoD-wide use along with the delivery of AI-enabled products for cybersecurity and cyber operations.

"As automation continues to play a huge role in management and optimization, we applaud the DoD for leveraging emerging technologies such as cloud computing and AI to optimize their processes. We look forward to collaborating with NTIS in support of the DoD's mission and business functions to strengthen and solve the urgent operational needs while making rapid enterprise-wide AI adoption a reality," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at 1901 Group.

Tweet: The National Technical Information Service (NTIS) selects @1901Group to Provide Strategic #AI Force Expertise https://bit.ly/2Wd4e9J.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.





Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public Relations

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

tricia.long@1901group.com

SOURCE 1901 Group, LLC

Related Links

www.1901group.com

