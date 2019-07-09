The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Issues New School Bus Safety Recommendations After a Fatal School Bus Fire Claimed Two Lives

EXTON, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USSC Group, (USSC) - a manufacturer of safety, survivability and technology products for the mass transit, school bus, military, and first responder markets, commends the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on their recent recommendation that all new and in-service school buses be equipped with automatic fire suppression systems. This NTSB decision is in response to a fatal December 2017 school bus fire in Oakland, Iowa that killed the driver and a 16-year-old student. During the June 18th hearing, the NTSB walked through their findings and the root cause of the accident followed by recommendations to significantly improve school bus safety.

In their findings, the NTSB cited a recent U.S. Department of Transportation study (Volpe Report) documenting over 380 school bus fires reported every year, with the majority initiating in and around the engine compartment. The NTSB recommendation to install engine fire suppression systems was not only for new school buses, but also included that all in-service school buses be retrofitted and equipped with fire suppression systems.

"I think all would agree that school buses are the safest form of transportation on the road today…but as the extensive investigation and recommendations by the NTSB highlighted, additional safety measures are commercially available to address the high instances of school bus engine fires," stated Joseph Mirabile, President/CEO of USSC Group. "Our company continues to be focused on improving passenger safety and survivability in all the markets for which we serve…especially the 26 million students riding school buses everyday."

USSC's subsidiary, Fogmaker North America, is a leading manufacturer of environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments and enclosed spaces. The company's lifesaving fire suppression system has been installed as standard safety equipment on new and in-service school buses throughout North America.

"When it comes to the reality of a school bus fire, it's not a matter of if…it's a matter of when. And to confront this reality, numerous states, as well as private and public school bus providers, are now mandating engine fire suppression systems be installed throughout their fleets," stated Kent Tyler, Executive Vice President at USSC Group. "Our patented Fogmaker technology is designed to not only automatically suppress these thermal events, but also provide additional time for occupants to safely evacuate the bus. And as a global leader in the fire suppression market, Fogmaker stands ready to support our partners in the school bus industry to further ensure the safety of their occupants and fleets."

About USSC Group

USSC Group, a global leader in the commercial and military seating industry, designs and engineers world-class safety, survivability and technology products for commercial and military transportation vehicles. Our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail car and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. USSC's four core proprietary brands include: UNITED STATES SEATING COMPANY – builds durable and ergonomically designed ADA securement seating systems for passengers and operators of buses, subways, and light-rail systems; VALOR FIRST RESPONDER SEATING – for fire trucks and emergency ambulance vehicles; FOGMAKER NORTH AMERICA – builds environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments and enclosed spaces; and GLOBAL SEATING – manufactures high-quality military seats and complete soldier survivability restraint systems for military vehicles. For more information, please visit usscgroup.com and/or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Fogmaker North America

Fogmaker North America is one of USSC Group's core brands. Fogmaker North America is a leader in water mist fire suppression systems for vehicles and enclosed hazards. This unique, environmentally friendly, pre-engineered fire suppression system is rapidly becoming a standard practice on mobile equipment like mass transit, school buses, heavy machinery, forestry equipment and much more. Fogmaker's patented high-pressure water mist system rapidly reduces heat from fires with a direct attack on the fire triangle – heat, oxygen and fuel. In seconds, engine fire temperature is reduced, allowing for rapid fire suppression and reducing the risk of re-flash. For additional information, about Fogmaker and The USSC Group, please visit For more information, please visit usscgroup.com and/or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

