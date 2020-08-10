The National Trial Lawyers Announces Daniel Aizenman as One of Its Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association is pleased to announce that Daniel Aizenman of Aizenman Law Group in Tulsa has been selected for inclusion into its Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their achievements in the field. With his selection, Mr. Aizenman has proven that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer.

The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association is a professional honorary organization that provides essential legal news, information, and education to distinguished lawyers across the United States. Its membership is composed of the Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in areas of practice.

The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As the National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association is an essential source of networking and information for Insurance Bad Faith attorneys throughout the nation, the result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding Insurance Bad Faith attorney's chosen to represent their state or region.

To learn more about by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Insurance Bad Faith Trial Lawyers Association, please visit https://ibftla.org/ .

SOURCE Aizenman Law Group