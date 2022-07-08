The National Trial Lawyers Announces the Selection of David Schwartz as an NTL - Criminal Defense - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that David Schwartz of Gerstman Schwartz Law in Garden City has been selected as an NTL – Criminal Defense – Top 100 Trial Lawyer in the state of New York.

This honor is given to only the top 100 attorneys in each state or region for their superior skills, qualifications, and results as criminal defense or civil plaintiff lawyers. Membership into The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, networking, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

The National Trial Lawyers congratulates Mr. Schwartz for demonstrating superior qualifications, leadership skills, knowledge, and success. By combining resources, power, and influence, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is dedicated to preserving and defending justice for all. To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

