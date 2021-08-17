The National Voice of ESPN Cayman Kelly Renews Network Contract Just in Time to Celebrate National Radio Day on August 20

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking voiceover artist and Black icon Cayman Kelly recently renewed his contract with ESPN Radio, celebrating his one-year anniversary just in time for National Radio Day. Known for his signature-smooth, room-grabbing sound, Cayman first came to prominence doing voiceover work for BET. He has since expanded his portfolio dramatically, including voiceovers for animations and video games, television, nationally recognized album promos, popular morning radio shows, and of course, national radio. National Radio Day commemorates the invention of the radio, celebrating the myriad ways the medium has touched American lives through news, music, entertainment, sports, and stories carried across the airwaves.

Groundbreaking voiceover artist and Black icon Cayman Kelly recently renewed his contract with ESPN Radio, celebrating his one-year anniversary just in time for National Radio Day. “I am extremely proud and honored to continue this role with ESPN – it’s really a crown jewel in my career,” said Cayman.

"I am extremely proud and honored to continue this role with ESPN – it's really a crown jewel in my career," said Cayman. "And I have to underscore the importance of Black visibility here. It's crucially important that Black artists be seen and heard, whether that's onscreen or on radio. We have a whole new generation growing up now who aren't limited like we were. Our children don't have the same bleak expectations so many of us had when we were young. Those boundaries are coming down all around us and it's a beautiful thing. The history of Black artists in radio just further showcases how Black history is American history. And that is always worth celebrating."

"Cayman brings an unmatched sound and primetime feel to everything he does," said David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President of Production. "We are excited to work with Cayman and look forward to his advice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio."

Widespread U.S. radio broadcasts began to take shape in the 1920s with the first commercial station out of Detroit. By the late 1920s, many Americans were glued to their radios every afternoon and evening, with radio serving as the prime form of home entertainment – including music, daily syndicated broadcasts, national news, and world events all received over the airwaves.

By 1938 – at the earliest beginnings of World War II – four out of five homes in the U.S. owned a radio. Sports broadcasting also began in the early 20th century, marking the genesis that would much later transform into popular stations like ESPN Radio. Today, even with the advent of wireless, digital television, and Internet, radio continues to be popular – evolving and shifting to meet the needs of a new technological age.

For more information on his journey, read the story of Cayman's life in the #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream." And for up-to-the-minute news on Cayman's voice appearances, ESPN show announcements, and other projects, follow him on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, syndicated morning show, "The Breakfast Club," and he hosts a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

Media Contact:

Robin Steinfeld, Buchwald Talent Agent

1.212.634.8373

[email protected]

SOURCE Cayman Kelly