The Nation's Largest Multicultural Beauty Show Returns To Atlanta and Gears Up To Stand Against Georgia's Deregulation For Beauty Professionals

News provided by

Bronner Bros

20 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Returns "Home" To Atlanta and Celebrates 77 Years As A Black-Owned Company 

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Bronner Bros International Beauty Show is scheduled to return home to Atlanta after four years. The show will take place Saturday, February 24th to Monday, February 26th, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center (Building B) in Atlanta. An anticipated attendance of 10,000 beauty industry professionals and enthusiasts can expect a dynamic lineup of educational seminars, live demonstrations, competitions, celebrity influencers and networking opportunities, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the beauty world.

BB 2024 Welcome Home - Atlanta

Marking a significant milestone in its illustrious history as a trailblazer in the beauty industry, Bronner Bros. is celebrating 77 years as a Black-owned company under the same family's leadership with The Bronner Bros International Beauty Show being the standard as the "largest multicultural beauty shows in the world". 

Founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Bronner Bros has left an indelible mark on the beauty world as a Black History maker. From its humble beginnings in the Bronner family's kitchen to becoming a legacy brand that resonates as a testament to Black entrepreneurship and excellence.

The Bronner Bros International Beauty Show has become synonymous with innovation, inspiration, and empowerment within the beauty community. Year after year, it attracts thousands of beauty professionals, industry leaders, and enthusiasts from around the globe to Atlanta, the heart of the Black beauty industry and home to Bronner Bros.

As the beauty industry faces challenges, including the recent deregulation of licensing for beauty professionals with Georgia Senate Bill 354, Bronner Bros stands firm in its commitment to safety and professionalism. The company opposes this bill, emphasizing the importance of stringent regulations to ensure the well-being of consumers and the integrity of the industry. In partnership with Beauty Care Professionals of America, a press conference and panel discussion will be held to address the state of the beauty industry on Sunday, February 25th at Noon. This portion of the event will be free and open to the public. 

James Bronner, President, and CEO of Bronner Bros, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Winter Hair Show while addressing concerns about the future of the industry. "We are thrilled to welcome back our community to the Bronner Bros Winter Hair Show in Atlanta, where creativity and expertise converge to celebrate Black beauty," said James Bronner. "However, we cannot ignore the challenges facing our industry, particularly with the deregulation of licensing. As stewards of this industry, it is our responsibility to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for policies that prioritize consumer well-being and the integrity of our profession."

For more information about the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show, including registration and event details, visit bronnerbros.com

Media Contact: Jessica L. Manning, Eleven20 Agency, [email protected] and [email protected], p: 404.313.7602

SOURCE Bronner Bros

