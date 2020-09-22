The Nation's Leading Chiropractor Announces First Cutting-Edge Facility in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Making INC 5000's fastest-growing companies isn't all that the award-winning doctors at Corrective Chiropractic are doing. With the recent announcement of yet another new facility, this time in Pennsylvania, the state-of-the-art King of Prussia office will be the first of its kind. Local residents will be able to get direct access to the most all-natural chiropractic treatments, including specialty care for weekend warriors, children, and pregnant women.



The King of Prussia location will be located at 649 S. Gulph Rd. and will offer a comprehensive suite of chiropractic services from digital posture assessments, thermal scans, and complimentary consultations for new patients. Corrective Chiropractic has become known for their customer service and for the extremely friendly nature of their doctors and medical staff. Dr. Skyler McCormick, the lead chiropractor at the King of Prussia office, is no exception.



Dr. Skyler McCormick



Dr. Skyler brings a host of enthusiasm, passion for helping others, and an unrivaled level of expertise to the King of Prussia facility. He received his doctor of chiropractic degree from Life University in Atlanta, GA, where he graduated magna cum laude. He holds a Bachelor's of Science Health and Exercise Physiology from Ursinus College. Dr. Skyler has dedicated countless hours studying the structural correction of the human spine and has extensive post-doctoral training in chiropractic biophysics, sports chiropractic, specific extremity adjusting protocols as well as injury and regeneration of skeletal muscle.



As a former collegiate athlete, it is Dr. Skyler's goal to help restore the health and wellness of all of his patients, from athletes, to young children, to those who may be suffering with chronic neck and back pain.



For more information about the new King of Prussia, PA location or to schedule an appointment, visit Corrective Chiropractic online here.



Corrective Chiropractic - The Chiropractic Practice With A Community Feel



Created with the mission to lead, empower, and inspire the Atlanta community to lead a proactive life through the principles of chiropractic, Corrective Chiropractic takes a holistic approach to healthcare. Specializing in providing expert chiropractic care to a host of patients from newborns, to athletes, to expectant moms and seniors, the award-winning doctors at Corrective Chiropractic are known for their thorough and friendly approach.



