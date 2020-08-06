The Nation's Most Traveled to Fertility Clinic Opens First Location West of the Mississippi

Why It's important:

American Society of Reproductive Medicine claims cost as the single largest barrier to treatment. Only 25% of American's have IVF coverage and the average cost of IVF is greater than the average household discretionary income.

CNY reduces this barrier. According to Fertility IQ, the average household income of CNY patients is $100,000 less than the national average.

less than the national average. One in eight American's suffer from infertility.

CNY Colorado expands access to those in the Western United States who cannot otherwise afford care.

CNY Fertility Colorado is led by Dr. Paul C. Magarelli, a fertility specialist with national acclaim. "The fertility world, myself included has respected Paul's work for a very long time," said CNY Fertility Founder and Director Dr. Robert Kiltz. "We have no doubt that CNY Fertility, now with a western branch, will open up possibilities for families in Colorado and elsewhere who previously thought having a child was beyond their reach."

With operations in NY, GA, Montreal Canada, and now Colorado, CNY Fertility provides affordable state-of-the-art fertility solutions to people worldwide. Care at CNY Fertility is made even more affordable as the only fertility clinic in the country to offer in house financing (with no credit check and a 100% approval), Military and Veteran Discounts (5% off all out-of-pocket services), and Monthly IVF Grants.

