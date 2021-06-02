The Nation's Top Students Competed in MathCON Finals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Concept Schools hosted the 14th Annual MathCON Finals online, via YouTube Live and Zoom.

At its core, MathCON is an innovative mathematics platform, including a competition series and educational resources and opportunities for students and educators, developed to enhance mathematics education. Since its inception, nearly 300,000 middle and high school students from across the country participate in the online mathematics experience. The top students are then invited to compete in the national MathCON finals.

The online finals competition was held May 6-8, and the live awards celebration aired on YouTube Live, on May 8. The celebration included guest appearances from Mega Magic Mike D'Urzo and Patrick Vennebush, the Chief Learning Officer for The Math Learning Center.

The MathCON Finals was held online for the first time, but that was not the only thing unique about this year's competition. This year, 9 finalists earned a perfect score, 4th-grade students participated for the first time, the 976 students was the highest total of finalists since 2015, and finalists participated from 35 states and Canada- the most states ever in MathCON Finals history!

Visit www.MathCON.org for further details about the winners and look for further information about the 15th Annual MathCON later this summer.

Concept Schools is a nonprofit charter management organization that provides a high-quality, STEM-focused and college-preparatory education through a network of charter schools while offering exceptional programs, comprehensive services, and opportunities to partner in education. Schools within the Concept Network are continuously recognized for their excellence in education.

SOURCE Concept Schools

