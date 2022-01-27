The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market to Record 5.90% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | L'Oréal SA - The company, in collaboration with Albéa Services SAS, launched a paper-based cosmetic tube in November 2019 | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 is expected to increase by USD 6.46 billion from 2019 to 2024, at an accelerated CAGR of almost 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. North America, led by the United States and Canada, was the largest contributor to the global natural and organic personal care product market. In North America, the rise of the natural and organic personal care product market is aided by the rising popularity of online shopping and the expansion of organized retailing. Natural and organic personal care goods are seeing a rapid increase in sales through e-commerce platforms in the United States and Canada, with Amazon, eBay, and various vendors' shopping sites playing key roles.

Vendor Insights-

The Natural and Organic personal care product market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Johnson & Johnson - In December 2019, the company announced its agreement to buy the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. The company announced that it had entered a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to the investigational compound bermekimab from XBiotech Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - In October 2019, the company announced the divestment of its Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire brands. The company sold these brands to Hometown Food Co. (Hometown Food).

Regional Market Outlook

The Natural and Organic personal care product market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for natural and organic personal care product market in the region.

Natural and organic skincare products are becoming increasingly popular around the world since they are free of harsh chemicals like parabens and phenoxyethanol and are gentle on the skin. Synthetic compounds included in skincare products can permeate the skin and cause irritation, allergies, and even hormone disruption.

Natural and organic cosmetics are becoming increasingly popular due to the benefits they provide, while synthetic components can increase the risk of skin cancer. People's increased desire for natural and organic skincare products to preserve their skin's health and avoid the undesirable side effects produced by hazardous components will boost the skincare segment's growth throughout the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Driver:

An increasing number of female customers opting for organic personal care products:

Because of the benefits of natural and organic personal care products over synthetic goods, there has been an increasing tendency among women to use them. Women over the age of 25-30 are increasingly choosing organic personal care products, such as organic anti-aging creams and skincare lotions, as part of their skincare routine to appear younger and more beautiful. The market's expansion has been aided by an increase in the number of working women, as well as their increasing purchasing and spending power as a result of their expanding disposable income.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Market Trend:

Influence through social media and blogging:

Online shopping decision-making is heavily influenced by social media endorsements and promotions. These platforms assist online retailers in connecting with customers and obtaining feedback, as well as serving as a critical tool for developing new items, tracking brand and product reviews, and initiating marketing campaigns. Most online merchants use YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest as important social media tools for product launches and advertising. The global natural and organic personal care product market is also being driven by social media and blogging for personal care goods, particularly skincare and body care products.

Natural And Organic Personal Care Product Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 6.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Weleda Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

