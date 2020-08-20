The Natural Dentist® Introduces Two New Products: Aloe-based Toothpaste and Earth-friendly Plaque Removers

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Dentist®, the only line of natural oral care products on the market containing a therapeutic amount of purified aloe vera, today announced the introduction of two new innovative products: The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Antigingivitis Toothpaste, and EarthPicks Plaque Removers.

The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Antigingivitis Toothpaste derives its efficacy from its unique combination of scientifically formulated herbal/botanical ingredients. It is the only natural toothpaste made specifically to treat bleeding gums, typically the first sign of gingivitis. The toothpaste contains a full therapeutic dose (20%) of purified aloe vera with no fluoride or SLS (sodium laurel sulfate). Used as a regimen, it is the perfect complement to the market-leading The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Mouth Rinse.

And to meet the demand of an ever-growing environmentally conscious consumer group, EarthPicks Plaque Removers - made entirely of wood from managed forests - are an earth-friendly alternative to plastic, single use disposable plaque removers.

"For 25 years, our mouth rinse has been a favorite for its ability to treat and prevent bleeding gums," says Kelly Kaplan, president of Revive Personal Products Company, LLC, and distributer of The Natural Dentist. "By adding a toothpaste, we hope to create the perfect one-two punch for healthy gums. Additionally, we know that many people want to be just as good to the planet as they are to their teeth and gums, so we are excited to bring EarthPicks to market as a biodegradable, convenient option to remove plaque between teeth, anywhere, anytime!"

To learn more about The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Antigingivitis Toothpaste, visit https://www.bleedinggums.com/toothpaste-for-bleeding-gums/. To learn more about EarthPicks Plaque Removers, visit https://www.bleedinggums.com/earth-friendly-plaque-removers/. Both products are available at select online retailers.

About The Natural Dentist

The Natural Dentist® launched in 1995. The launch was led with The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums™ Mouth Rinse, developed by a dentist seeking to offer his patients effective and natural protection against gingivitis. Revive Personal Products Company, LLC acquired the company in 2010. The Natural Dentist® expanded its oral care line to provide a variety of natural mouth rinses, plaque removers, and toothpastes. Learn more by visiting https://www.bleedinggums.com/.

