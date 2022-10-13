The Natural Hair Care Products Market Is Set To Reach $12 Billion By 2026 Due To The Rising Popularity Of E-Commerce

The Business Research Company's natural hair care products market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is expected to propel the growth of the natural hair care products market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying of goods using the internet and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions. The e-commerce market helps the natural hair care products market with easy transactions, selling items and services directly to clients and delivering products to their homes. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, India's e-commerce market is expected to reach US$111 billion by 2024 and US$ 200 billion by 2026. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce channels will drive the natural hair care products market growth.

The global natural hair care products market size is expected to grow from $9.09 billion in 2021 to $9.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global natural haircare products market size is expected to grow to $12.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Strategic Partnerships – A Key Trend In The Natural Hair Care Products Market

Strategic partnerships are gaining popularity among the natural hair care products market trends. Many companies operating in the natural hair care products sector are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, L'Oréal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with a US-based life sciences research company, Verily Life Sciences Company. This partnership aims to establish a long-term biological, clinical, and environmental picture of skin health. Furthermore, in October 2021, L'Oréal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with Symatese, a French-based medical technology company. This partnership aims to improve their biomaterial's strategic research cooperation.

Major Players In The Natural Hair Care Products Market

As per the natural hair care products market forecast, major players in the natural hair care products market are Procter & Gamble, Mama Earth, NatureLab Tokyo, Estee Lauder, Phyto Botanical Power, St. Botanica, Amazon Beauty Inc., John Master Organics and Organic Harvest, Organic Harvest, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway, Kiehl's, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L'Occitane en Provence, Briogeo Hair Care, Loreal SA, Avalon Organics, Aveda Corporation, and Bentley Laboratories LLC.

Natural Hair Care Products Market Segments

The global natural hair care products market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Shampoos, Conditioners, Oils and Serum, Gel and Wax, Hair Color, Others

2) By Gender: Men, Women, Others

3) By Price Category: High or Premium, Medium, Low

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

