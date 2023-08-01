The Natural Language Processing Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.22% from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for NLP applications to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural language processing market is to grow by USD 53,505.91 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 30.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for NLP applications is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the growing demand for NLP applications in industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, and customer service. NLP is used in e-commerce platforms to improve end-user experience and sales. This is done by using sentiment analysis, chatbots, and personalized suggestions. In addition, companies are realizing that using NLP can improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. NLP supports virtual assistants and automated chat systems in customer service to ensure effective and customized interactions with customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Language Processing Market

The report on the natural language processing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The natural language processing market covers the following areas:

Natural Language Processing Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The advancement in conversational AI is a major trend in the market. By leveraging simulated human conversations, businesses can improve customer satisfaction, reduce, and streamline time-consuming tasks, and provide more efficient and personalized service. Additionally, improvements in deep learning, machine learning, and NLP algorithms have enabled the creation of more complex conversational AI models that can understand the complexities of context, mood, and natural human language. Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The ambiguity and complexities of natural human language are significant challenges restricting market growth. NLP systems face the challenge of correctly recognizing and interpreting the intended meaning of natural language. Natural language is very nuanced and can be interpreted in many ways depending on the situation. Ambiguity in human natural language causes problems of misunderstandings and errors in NLP models and applications. Advanced techniques, algorithms, and language experts are needed to handle the nuances of real human language and deliver more accurate and contextually relevant natural language processing systems. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Natural Language Processing Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the growing need for automation and data-driven decision-making, as well as the need to collect information from all types of unstructured data. Additionally, the processing, analysis, and understanding of human language is enabled by the various technologies and tools that make up an NLP solution. Another factor driving growth is continued innovation in machine learning, deep learning, and natural language understanding algorithms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Edifecs Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Inbenta Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

IQVIA Inc.

Liveperson Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetBase Solutions Inc.

OpenAI L.L.C.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SoundHound Inc.

Vendor Offering

3M Co. - The company offers natural language processing namely 3M natural language processing.

The company offers natural language processing namely natural language processing. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers a natural language processing platform namely Google BERT.

The company offers a natural language processing platform namely Google BERT. Amazon.com - The company offers a natural language processing platform namely Amazon Comprehend.

Natural Language Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53,505.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 30.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 27% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Edifecs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Inc., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc., OpenAI L.L.C., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and SoundHound Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

