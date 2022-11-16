The Natural Life Business Partnership is Bridging the Gap Between Spirituality and Business Success

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isn't it time there was a professional organization for the spiritually evolved and financially successful professional? A place where business networking is more about building a relationship than stabbing people with a business card?

Camille Miller, Founder and Chief Visionary for the Natural Life Business Partnership (NLBP) and pioneer for the Soul Professional Movement is on a quest to disrupt the way people are doing business and created a global professional organization specifically for soul-aligned entrepreneurs and conscious leaders who are highly successful and building robust business in alignment with who they are.

"NLBP is a new type of professional organization created for those integrating who they are with what they do. My vision is to have you say 'I'm a Soul professional' and someone half way across the world respond 'me too.' It's not a community like any other that exist today. NLBP is akin to the American Medical Association, the BAR Association or any trade association that gives credibility to its professional members and holds each other to a higher standard," says Miller. "Can you imagine a world where kindness and generosity are how we build wealth?"

After seven years in business the NLBP has grown to be known as the disruptor in the professional world and is working to unite soul-aligned entrepreneurs around the globe to not only lend credence to their work but to work as a collaborative community and business incubator where every member has support and mentorship while building impactful businesses beyond six and seven figures. "We know that it takes inner work to create outer success so we offer member led micro-communities in business, marketing, finance, and diversity as well as mindset, self-care, and spirituality," explains Miller.

"Our members want to know themselves and others at a deeper level. They seek wisdom, knowledge, and experiences not found in other professional groups." Miller defines a Soul Professional as someone who lives in a higher vibration, has an alternative approach to business, and is here to help repair the world.

Know what the best part is?

There is no long-term commitment required for membership, month-to-month plans are available so members can get easily acclimated into the community and see if it's a good fit before making a major investment. "We know this type of organization is not for everyone, so we made it easy and got rid of our annual membership contracts," states Miller.

NLBP is launching an amazing Black Friday Sale with 20% OFF current prices. Learn more at www.SoulProfessional.com.

The Natural Life Business Partnership is a global organization of highly successful, evolved, and authentic business owners who dovetail their professional and personal lives. We disrupt the idea of what a professional should be by creating an all-inclusive community for like-minded members to awaken their financial and spiritual potential. Our mission is to advance our professional members by lending credence to their alternative way of doing business and supporting their personal interests and education without the woo-woo stigma. We believe when soul-aligned, purpose-driven business owners are recognized and respected in the professional world for who they are, they will build robust businesses that give back in meaningful ways and help repair the world. Learn more at www.SoulProfessional.com.

