The Nature Conservancy Congratulates Senator Braun on Creation of Bipartisan Senate Climate Caucus

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Chapter of The Nature Conservancy today applauds the actions taken by United States Senator Mike Braun (R-Jasper) in the formulation of a bipartisan Senate Climate Caucus, and the commitment to finding solutions to tackle climate change with co-chair Chris Coons (D-Del.).

The Senate caucus would be the counterpart of the House Climate Solutions Caucus that reached nearly 100 members in the last Congress and proposed bipartisan measures that included a price on carbon. The Nature Conservancy in Indiana is dedicated to fostering bipartisan support in Washington for durable solutions, including the creation of carbon markets, natural climate solutions and demonstrated climate leadership.

"The Nature Conservancy in Indiana has had a rich history with Sen. Braun," said Indiana State Director Larry Clemens. "Sen. Braun has shown true leadership in the United States Senate by working across the aisle and formulating a bipartisan group that has the sole focus of proposing legislation that will address one of the largest threats to our planet: a changing climate."

The Nature Conservancy in Indiana is currently executing a multiyear project in the state designed to strengthen and expand a motivated coalition of businesses that support climate action and policy by publicizing the economic benefits of clean energy, energy efficiency, and the proliferation of natural climate solutions.

"It's clear that we must address the growing threats of climate change for both people and nature," The Nature Conservancy's Senior Policy Associate in Indiana Sean Mobley said. "Our plan is to take inventory of the clean energy and sustainability programming that is occurring around the state absent regulation, demonstrate their economic viability, and find the right policy levers that will make these sustainability outcomes more common and easier to attain."

"We are also dedicated to making nature a part of the climate solution," Mobley said. "We are working to enhance nature's ability to avoid, absorb and store carbon by protecting and restoring key ecosystems and transforming how working lands are managed and used. These strategies will be key to not only addressing climate change but making our landscapes and ecosystems more resilient for future generations."

