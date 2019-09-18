The Nature Conservancy Launches $95 Million Campaign in Michigan

"Preserving this legacy will depend on our ability to create a future where people and nature thrive together," said Helen Taylor, state director for TNC in Michigan. "At The Nature Conservancy in Michigan, we are already hard at work discovering solutions to some of the toughest challenges facing us today. But we can't do it alone. That's why we are announcing the public launch of our campaign to raise $95 million for conservation in Michigan."

"Achieving a sustainable future for Michigan will require greater, immediate and more strategic investments in the health of our lands and waters as well as the policies and practices that affect them," Taylor said.

"To date, we have raised $89 million to fund our principle strategies," said Jeremy Wittrock, director of development. "We are focused in four main areas: Protecting Land and Water, Providing Food and Water Sustainably, Tackling Climate Change and Building Healthy Cities." To learn more about our work in these areas and see how you can be a part of this campaign, visit nature.org/ourmichigan.

TNC is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together.

SOURCE The Nature Conservancy

