The Nature Conservancy's Second Annual Earth Day Virtual Summit to Explore Climate Change and the Fight for Our Future

John Kerry, Meryl Streep, Paul Hawken, and Dr. Michael E. Mann, among many others, gather for a discussion about the fate of the planet and our path forward.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy in California is hosting its second annual Earth Day Virtual Summit for audiences across California and the globe on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Earth Day Virtual Summit will bring together environmental luminaries, scientists, entertainers, policymakers, and business leaders in a forum on adapting to climate change, energy alternatives, and tackling plastic pollution.