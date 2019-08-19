The Nature's Bounty Co. Names Faissal Tahiri as President, International

"Faissal is a seasoned leader with a wealth of international experience," said Mr. Sturman. "I am confident that his commercial expertise and deep knowledge of the global markets will help us achieve our aspirational goals for this important segment of our company."

Mr. Tahiri said, "I am thrilled to take on a leadership role at The Nature's Bounty Co. It is a company with an incredible portfolio of brands, and I look forward to building on the success of my colleagues and to help drive further growth for our international business."

Mr. Tahiri comes to The Nature's Bounty Co. from Pfizer, where he served as Global Commercial Lead for the company's Established Products division. He also held various leadership positions throughout his career at Pfizer, including the management of the consumer healthcare and Rx functions in Canada, France, Latin America and Portugal. Mr. Tahiri began his career at Colgate-Palmolive, where he was responsible for brand marketing in the Middle East and the U.S.

Mr. Tahiri holds an International MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Organic Doctor®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

