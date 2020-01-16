The Nature's Bounty Co. Names Jay Jones as Chief Supply Chain Officer

"Jay is a results-driven and decisive CPG veteran with deep supply chain experience and a 30-year track record of developing and building cross-functional teams to exceed expectations," said Mr. Sturman. "With his leadership and expertise, I am confident that Jay will help us continue to elevate and accelerate our teams to achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Mr. Jones said, "The Nature's Bounty Co. has a strong history with some of the most trusted brands in the world. I look forward to leading a supply chain function that delivers operational excellence, providing consumers around the world with the highest quality products."

Most recently, Mr. Jones was Chief Operating Officer of Country Life LLC, a manufacturer of all-natural supplement and personal care products. Prior to Country Life, Mr. Jones held a number of operational leadership positions at International Vitamin Company (IVC), Elizabeth Arden, Accupac, Warner Lambert, and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Jones holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

