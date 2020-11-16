The Nature's Bounty Foundation Donates $25,000 To Howard University

The Scholarship Fund will assist the private, federally-chartered and historically Black University by providing one $5,000 scholarship every year for five years for freshmen and sophomores pursuing bachelor's degrees from its School of Business.

The Fund supports the important work of The Nature's Bounty Co.'s Black Affinity Group, whose goal is to create greater understanding and appreciation for the issues Black and African Americans face.

The company's latest blog post, available here, has more information about the Scholarship Fund, and its upcoming active recruitment efforts at the University.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Blake Stier

The Nature's Bounty Co.

[email protected]

516-996-8704

SOURCE The Nature's Bounty Co.

