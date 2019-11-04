The Naumann Law Firm, PC Recovers $2,961,741.52 for Time-Share Association in a Construction Defect Lawsuit

The Naumann Law Firm announced today that attorneys, William Naumann Esq., and Loren Shiu, Esq., recently recovered $2,961,741.52 in damages on behalf of Aviara Residence Club Owner's Association in a construction defect lawsuit.

The firm filed a lawsuit in the San Diego County Superior Court on behalf of Plaintiff Aviara Residence Club Owner's Association against the general contractor and subcontractors. The Association engaged a general contractor to assist in an expansion project for the common area clubhouse and miscellaneous repairs to walkways/stairs at the residential buildings.

In the course of discovery, Mr. Naumann and Mr. Shiu learned that the expansion work of the clubhouse was defective and ultimately caused tile cracks in the lobby area of the clubhouse among other deficiencies. In addition, it was discovered that the walkways/stairs of the residential buildings were improperly repaired by the general contractor causing ponding conditions and efflorescence on the walkways.

Following multiple mediations before mediator, Jerry Kurland, the firm successfully obtained a settlement for the Association in the amount of $2,961,741.52.

Elaine Gower (844) 492-7474 (Media)

Copyright 2019. The Naumann Law Firm, PC. All rights reserved.

For Terms of Use Privacy Policy, please visit www.naumannlegal.com

Press / Contact:

William H. Naumann, Esq.

The Naumann Law Firm, PC

Tel: (858) 792-7474

william@naumannlegal.com

Copyright 2019. The Naumann Law Firm, PC. All rights reserved.

For Terms of Use Privacy Policy, please visit www.naumannlegal.com.

SOURCE The Naumann Law Firm, PC

Related Links

http://www.naumannlegal.com

