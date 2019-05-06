NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NB-IoT chipset market to grow at 49.1% CAGR during 2019–2024

The NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow from USD 272 million in 2019 to USD 2,002 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 49.1%. Growing adoption of IoT and an increase in the use of connected devices, and rising demand for low-power, low-cost, and long-range connectivity technologies are the key drivers for the growth of this market. Increasing participation of industry players in the development of NB-IoT and widening applications of NB-IoT technology are the other factors fueling the growth of this market. However, stiff competition from other LPWA technologies, and privacy and security concerns are among the major factors restraining the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market.



Stand-alone deployment to witness highest CAGR in market during forecast period

In the stand-alone deployment type, NB-IoT is deployed in a dedicated frequency band.The stand-alone deployment type utilizes new bandwidth instead of sharing the existing LTE bandwidth.



It is considered as an option when LTE is deployed in a higher band and GSM is still in use to provide coverage for basic services. Moreover, with the growth in the number of NB-IoT-connected devices, the standalone deployment technique, utilizing new bandwidth, is likely to be used.



Smart Meters to hold largest market followed by smart parking in NB-IoT chipset market

The growing adoption of water, gas, and electricity smart meters; and favorable government reforms are boosting the implementation of smart meters across the world.Moreover, the demand for long battery life, and low and intermittent data transmission have fueled the adoption of NB-IoT technology for smart metering devices.



Moreover, increasing adoption of NB-IoT technology for smart parking application is accelerating its market growth.For instance, in January 2018, Deutsche Telekom (Germany) started deployment of NB-IoT-enabled devices to improve the smart parking system across Hamburg.



The company plans to roll-out 11,000 sensors by the end of 2019.



Energy & utilities to hold largest market size during forecast period followed by infrastructure

Energy and utilities is expected to hold the largest size of NB-IoT chipset market based on vertical during the forecast period.Massive adoption of NB-IoT-enabled smart meters is driving the growth of this market.



Favorable federal mandates in various countries are further driving the growth of the NB-IoT-enabled smart meters. Moreover, IoT applications such as smart parking and smart streetlights, and industry trends such as smart city spread across the world are driving the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market for the infrastructure vertical.



North America to witness highest CAGR in overall market from 2018 to 2024

Growing adoption of NB-IoT technology in the region and developed IT infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of this market in this region.Moreover, established LTE-M network and availability of dual-mode NB-IoT chipsets offering CAT-M1 and CAT-NB1/NB2 connectivity are expected to complement the growth of NB-IoT chipsets in the region.



Verizon (US), T-Mobile (US), AT&T (US), and Bell Canada (Canada) are expected to be the key NB-IoT services providers in the region. Furthermore, increasing participation of key industry players such as Qualcomm (US) and Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) to build dual-mode-only chipsets is expected to complement the growth of NB-IoT in Europe and North America.

The report profiles key players in the NB-IoT chipset market with their respective market ranking analysis and benchmarking.Prominent players profiled in this report are Huawei Technologies Co.



Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Intel Corporation (US), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan), Xiamen Cheerzing IOT Technology Co. Ltd. (China), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), Telit Communications PLC (UK), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China), and Sequans Communications S.A.(France).



This research report categorizes the NB-IoT chipset market based on deployment-type, device, vertical, and geography. It describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the NB-IoT chipset market and forecasts the same till 2024.



