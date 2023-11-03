THE NBA AND LIDS TO OPEN NBA STORE IN HOUSTON

- Houston Marks League's Second NBA Store Location in the United States -

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled a new NBA store location in Houston, TX. The new store, located at The Galleria in Uptown Houston, marks the league's second Flagship store in the United States following the opening of the New York City store in 2015. As part of the league's partnership with Lids and Fanatics, Lids will oversee the operations for the NBA Store, creating a unique retail experience for NBA fans.

The new 7,500-square-foot store features a broad range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise and memorabilia, including jerseys, apparel, headwear, sporting goods, toys and collectibles from major brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Wilson. The store also features a customization area – a signature feature available in most Lids retail stores – where fans can personalize NBA jerseys and hats for all 30 NBA teams, interactive window displays, and a "center court" experience which will highlight special product collections and serve as an event space.

NBA Store Houston will host an official grand opening event today, Friday, Nov. 3 from 4-8 p.m. CT during which fans will be able to enjoy music from a live DJ, free customization with any in-store purchase, and visits from current Houston Rockets players and legends.

"The NBA has a vibrant fanbase in Houston, and we are thrilled to bring the NBA Store to their doorstep," said Lisa Piken Koper, Head of Apparel & Sporting Goods, NBA. "Through a wide range of merchandise and interactive activations, we will deepen our ties to the Houston basketball community and find unique ways to engage our fans through a truly immersive retail experience."

"As we continue to expand our successful partnership with the NBA, opening an official NBA Store in Houston was a seamless fit," said Bob Durda, President at Lids. "Houston is an important sports market and a location that we look forward to continuing to build a first-class shopping experience for local fans and visitors alike. This official NBA Store location will provide consumers access to iconic merchandise right at their fingertips. The NBA is a valued partner of ours and we're excited about this next chapter."

The NBA has more than 400 NBA-branded retail stores and attractions across the world, including flagship NBA Stores in New York City and London, also operated by Lids. NBA fans across the U.S. can also continue to shop online at NBAStore.com for a wide range of NBA products featuring all 30 NBA teams. 

The first NBA In-Season Tournament tips off tonight with a Group Play doubleheader on ESPN as the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. CT and the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. CT

About the NBA
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About Lids
Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

