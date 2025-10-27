The NCB Co-op 100® Reports Top Producing Cooperatives with Revenues of $323 Billion in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), known for providing banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of cooperatives and their members nationwide, today released its annual NCB Co-op 100® report, ranking the nation's top 100 revenue-earning cooperative businesses.

NCB Co-op 100 Report

In 2024, these cooperatives reported a combined $323 billion in revenue, underscoring the significant role cooperative enterprises play in the U.S. economy. The NCB Co-op 100® remains the only annual report of its kind that tracks and highlights the performance and success of cooperative businesses across multiple sectors.

Top Revenue Producers by Sector in 2024

Agriculture:

CHS Inc. , based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, reported $39.3 billion in revenue, maintaining its first-place position on the NCB Co-op 100 ® list.

, based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, reported in revenue, maintaining its first-place position on the NCB Co-op 100 list. Dairy Farmers of America, based in Kansas City, Kansas, reported $23 billion in revenue, retaining its second-place ranking.

Energy & Communications:

Basin Electric Power Cooperative , located in Bismarck, North Dakota, maintained the 21 st position with $2.8 billion in revenue.

, located in Bismarck, North Dakota, maintained the 21 position with in revenue. Oglethorpe Power Corporation, located in Tucker, Georgia, earned the 30th position with $2.2 billion in revenue.

Finance:

Navy Federal Credit Union , headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, reported $14.5 billion in revenue, securing the fourth spot on the list.

, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, reported in revenue, securing the fourth spot on the list. CoBank, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, earned $13.2 billion in revenue, ranking fifth.

Grocery:

Wakefern Food Corporation / ShopRite , based in Keasbey, New Jersey, reported $12.8 billion in revenue, earning the sixth position on the list.

, based in Keasbey, New Jersey, reported in revenue, earning the sixth position on the list. Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., based in Kansas City, Kansas, reported $12.1 billion in revenue and ranked ninth.

Hardware & Lumber

ACE Hardware Corp. , headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, earned $9.5 billion in revenue, ranking tenth.

, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, earned in revenue, ranking tenth. Do-it-Best Corp., located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reported $4.6 billion in revenue and placed 14th.

Healthcare

HealthPartners Inc., located in Bloomington, Minnesota, reported $9.0 billion in revenue, ranking 11th.

Recreation

Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), located in Sumner, Washington, reported $3.5 billion in revenue, ranking 17th.

"The NCB Co-op 100® highlights the strength, diversity, and impact of cooperative businesses across the United States," said Casey Fannon, President and CEO at National Cooperative Bank. "These organizations demonstrate how cooperative principles continue to drive economic success while supporting communities nationwide."

While the companies and rankings change each year, the cooperative sector continues to advance, playing an increasingly influential role in both the national and global economy. Released annually in October during National Co-op Month, the NCB Co-op 100® is one of the many ways the Bank strives to educate the public and promote the importance of this sector.

As a long-time advocate for cooperatives, NCB's mission is to provide critical financing that supports the growth and expansion of cooperative businesses, while also deploying hundreds of millions of dollars to underserved communities and cooperative development initiatives.

The complete 2025 NCB Co-op 100® report is available online: 2025 NCB Co-op 100® report

Contact:

Mary Alex Blanton – NCB (703) 302-8876

SOURCE National Cooperative Bank