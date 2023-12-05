The NDC Partnership and United Kingdom Launch Centre to Catalyze Climate Finance

NDC Partnership

05 Dec, 2023, 11:27 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NDC Partnership and the Government of the United Kingdom launched a centre to catalyze systemic change to unlock climate finance at COP28 today, aiming to generate and streamline solutions for climate vulnerable countries and enable sustainable development. The centre is being financed by the UK Government and created as part of the collaborative work of the Taskforce on Access to Climate Finance.

Andrew Mitchell, International Development Minister of the United Kingdom, said: "It is critical that climate finance is accessible to developing countries, which often face the greatest risks from climate change. The UK is proud to launch a new centre, hosted by the NDC Partnership, to support this goal. The centre will galvanise our collective efforts to make climate finance accessible and aligned with the needs and priorities of developing countries."

Dr. Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment of the Republic of Rwanda and NDC Partnership Co-Chair, said: "Today's announcement of a centre to mobilize climate finance will amplify the knowledge generation and adoption of best practices, making them accessible to the Partnership's more than 100 Developing Country Members."

The centre will further knowledge sharing, system thinking and outreach to improve access to finance, with a strong focus on seven country-led trials—in Bangladesh, Fiji, Jamaica, Mauritius, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda—supported through the Taskforce.

"The challenges in accessing climate finance are especially severe in low-income countries. The Partnership and the Taskforce are pioneering country-specific approaches and providing much-needed support to increase national capacities and coordinate climate finance. By joining forces, we can increase our impact," says NDC Partnership Global Director Pablo Vieira.

