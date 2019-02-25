NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The near-infrared imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period



The near-infrared imaging market is valued at an estimated USD 416 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, to reach USD 822 million by 2023. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures globally and the advantages of NIR imaging over conventional visualization methods. However, the lengthy approval process is limiting the availability of targeted fluorophores. This, coupled with the dearth of trained professionals, is expected to restrain the growth of the near-infrared imaging market during the forecast period.



Devices segment to witness higher growth in the near-infrared imaging market, by product, in 2018

On the basis of product, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into devices and reagents. The devices segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing number of research activities on cancer.



Hospitals segment to dominate the near-infrared imaging market, by end user, in 2018

On the basis of end user, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018 majorly due to the high and growing number of plastic and reconstructive surgeries in hospitals and clinics and the increasing prevalence of cancer.



Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region, comprising China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, is expected to offer high-growth opportunities for players operating in the near-infrared imaging market. Some of the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region are the presence of a large patient population suffering from cancer and cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, rapid economic growth, and the increasing disposable incomes in several Asia Pacific countries.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director-level–32%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%, and Rest of the World–10%



The key players operating in the near-infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Fluoptics (France), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Visionsense (Israel), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), and SurgVision (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the near-infrared imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and its future growth potential in various product, application, end user, and regional segments. The report also includes the competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the services offered by top market players. The report analyzes the market based on product, application, end user, and region

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on new product launches in the near-infrared imaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various near-infrared imaging solutions across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about solutions and services, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the near-infrared imaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players



