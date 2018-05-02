The Neat Company and Fujitsu Expand Partnership to include the ScanSnap iX100 Mobile Scanner

The new Fujitsu ScanSnap iX100 Mobile Scanner Powered with Neat, includes Fujitsu's fastest battery-powered scanner, the ScanSnap iX100, bundled with One Year of Neat's Premium service. The new bundle is currently available for purchase through Amazon along with a number of other select online retailers.

Mike Crincoli, President of The Neat Company: "Based on the very positive performance of the iX500 ScanSnap-Neat bundle, we were excited expand our partnership with the ScanSnap mobile scanner product line. The new bundle provides the small business market the opportunity to use this powerful solution outside of the office and while on the go. The integration with ScanSnap opens new opportunities for both companies while giving consumers more choices to leverage this powerful combination of software and hardware."

Victor Kan, Executive VP of Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. commented, "Our partnership delivers a solution to the challenges that people encounter everyday with paper-based processes, and we're excited to offer our popular wireless mobile scanner with Neat's terrific software to help people manage their paper even while on-the-go."

About Neat®: The Neat Company provides small businesses and sole proprietors a cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection and retention of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, and provides real-time insights to automate time-consuming bookkeeping tasks. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business's needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

About Fujitsu: Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the Document Imaging industry, delivering innovative scanning products and services that enable our customers to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge document capture solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs.

Media contact -

Robert Kreis

rkreis@broadpathpr.com

215-644-6508



