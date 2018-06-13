The Neat Company releases multi-account access and partner portal to support accounting and bookkeeping firms.

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neat Company, a recognized leader in expense tracking and bookkeeping automation solutions for small businesses, announced the availability of multi-account access and its new partner portal. The new features are specifically designed with accounting and bookkeeping firms in mind. With the new solution, they can set up, work on and manage an unlimited number of customers from a dashboard with the application. Said Mike Crincoli, CEO of Neat; "This is a huge milestone for Neat and an essential feature as we look to expand our accounting and bookkeeping channel. Up until now, our partners were somewhat limited, as they needed separate logins for each client account. Now they can quickly access each of their client's accounts from the new dashboard. The dashboard also provides a quick view of any new items added or pending their review."
The multi-account access feature has been in beta with a select group of accounting advisors and will be fully unveiled during the upcoming Scaling New Heights event in Atlanta. Neat has been a popular solution for accountants and bookkeepers for years and today, Neat boasts over 10,000 accounting and bookkeeping professionals as users. The main value proposition of Neat is that it makes it very easy for a firm's client to upload business expenses into Neat which in-turn, automates time-consuming data-entry into QuickBooks. The key features of the multi account access edition include:
- Receipt and invoice classification and processing
- Integration with QuickBooks Desktop & Online
- Tax form classification and reporting
- Client Collaboration – share both financial and non-financial documents
- Document Management – unlimited storage with full keyword search
- Wholesale billing model
- Client Dashboard
Multi Account feature is available with Neat Premium and Neat Business editions at no additional cost. To learn more about the Neat's Neat-Freak partnership program, click here.
About Neat®: The Neat Company provides small businesses and sole proprietors with cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection and retention of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, and provides real-time insights to automate time-consuming bookkeeping tasks. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business's needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.
