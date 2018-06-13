The Neat Company releases multi-account access and partner portal to support accounting and bookkeeping firms.

The multi-account access feature has been in beta with a select group of accounting advisors and will be fully unveiled during the upcoming Scaling New Heights event in Atlanta. Neat has been a popular solution for accountants and bookkeepers for years and today, Neat boasts over 10,000 accounting and bookkeeping professionals as users. The main value proposition of Neat is that it makes it very easy for a firm's client to upload business expenses into Neat which in-turn, automates time-consuming data-entry into QuickBooks. The key features of the multi account access edition include:

Receipt and invoice classification and processing

Integration with QuickBooks Desktop & Online

Tax form classification and reporting

Client Collaboration – share both financial and non-financial documents

Document Management – unlimited storage with full keyword search

Wholesale billing model

Client Dashboard

Multi Account feature is available with Neat Premium and Neat Business editions at no additional cost. To learn more about the Neat's Neat-Freak partnership program, click here.

About Neat®: The Neat Company provides small businesses and sole proprietors with cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection and retention of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, and provides real-time insights to automate time-consuming bookkeeping tasks. Neat's patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business's needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

Contact:

Heather Gries

hgries@broadpathpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-neat-company-releases-multi-account-access-and-partner-portal-to-support-accounting-and-bookkeeping-firms-300665329.html

SOURCE The Neat Company

Related Links

https://www.neat.com

