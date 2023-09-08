The Necessity Retail REIT Announces Special Stockholder Meeting Preliminary Results

Preliminary Results Indicate Stockholders Approved Merger and Internalization with GNL

Transaction Expected to Close on September 12, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL" or "the Company") announced today that it held a previously announced Special Meeting of Stockholders. Preliminary results indicate that stockholders approved all three proposals, including the merger of RTL and Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL). As a result, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, the merger with GNL is expected to close on September 12, 2023.

Final voting results are subject to verification by the independent inspector of election and will be reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

About The Necessity Retail REIT Where America Shops

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this communication that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," expects," "plans," "intends," "would," or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any statements referring to the future value of an investment in the Company, including the adjustments giving effect to the Company merging with and into Osmosis Sub I, LLC, with Osmosis Sub I continuing as the surviving entity and wholly-owned subsidiary of GNL (the "REIT Merger") and GNL and the Company becoming internally managed (the "Internalization Merger") as described in this communication, as well as the potential success that the Company may have in executing the REIT Merger and Internalization Merger, are also forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual or anticipated results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to complete the REIT Merger and Internalization Merger on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary stockholder approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transactions, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Internalization Merger Agreement and REIT Merger Agreement, each dated as of May 23, 2023 relating to the proposed transactions, (iii) the Company's ability to obtain consents of applicable counterparties to certain of its lending agreements identified in the REIT Merger Agreement (iv) failure to realize the expected benefits of the REIT Merger and the Internalization Merger, (v) significant transaction costs or unknown or inestimable liabilities, (vi) risks related to diverting the attention of the Company's management from ongoing business operations, (vii) the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay, (viii) the risk that the Company's business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time- consuming or costly than expected, (ix) risks related to the market value of the GNL's common stock to be issued in the proposed transactions, (x) potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Company, the Company's tenants and the global economy and financial market and (xi) the risk that one or more parties to the REIT Merger Agreement may not fulfil its obligations under the agreement, as well as the additional risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by law.

Additional Information About the REIT Merger and Internalization and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transactions, on July 6, 2023, GNL filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended on July 17, 2023), which includes a document that serves as a prospectus of GNL and a joint proxy statement of GNL and the Company (the "joint proxy statement/prospectus"). Each party also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transactions. The Form S-4 became effective on July 18, 2023. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. The Company commenced mailing the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders on or about July 19, 2023. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by the Company with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC are available free of charge on the Company's website at www.necessityretailreit.com or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations at [email protected].

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

The Company and its respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is available in the proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting, as incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transactions. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. Investors may obtain free copies of these documents from the Company as indicated above.

