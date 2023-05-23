THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT TO HOST WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS PENDING MERGER WITH GLOBAL NET LEASE

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL" or the "Company") announced today that Company will host a webcast and conference call on May 24, 2023 at 11:00am ET to discuss its pending merger with Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL").

Michael Weil, CEO of RTL, and James Nelson, CEO of GNL, will host the call.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to RTL's "Investor Relations" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software at www.necessityretail.com.

A dial in number for the call is provided below:

Live Call
Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792
International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the RTL website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Conference Replay*
Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921
International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671
Conference Number: 13739122
*Available from 3:00 p.m. ET on May 24, 2023 through August 24, 2023.

About The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on "Where America Shops", which acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of necessity-based retail single tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(866) 902-0063

