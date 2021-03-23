The Need for Homeschooling Support Continues to Rise

GRAY, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that over nine million Americans have experienced being homeschooled as of February of 2020 ( NHERI ). When new homeschooling families begin seeking support, they generally scour their local areas. After searching online for local support groups, they are now finding that many are closed down or not accepting new members due to COVID-19 restrictions. Transitioning to homeschooling from traditional schooling is a significant life change and often creates similar emotions or resistance from children as if moving from one school district to another. Where can parents find help for this potentially challenging transition?

The Old Schoolhouse®

After twenty years of serving the homeschooling community, The Old Schoolhouse® is making itself available in a unique way to best serve new homeschoolers. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST, Gena Suarez, founder and publisher of the company will be taking audience questions streaming live on Facebook and YouTube. How can children be properly socialized while homeschooled? How do you know if you're qualified to teach your children? What do I do when my kids won't listen? Those new to or interested in homeschooling are invited to come. Select viewers will be allowed to ask their questions on air, via video stream.

"We want all homeschoolers, newbies and veterans alike, to know that they are supported," Gena Suarez encourages. "I will be sharing about exciting ways that we have seen the Lord's hand at work throughout the past two decades of the company while addressing the questions of homeschoolers from all walks of life."

Those interested in attending can receive up-to-date information on The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine's Facebook page where, during the event, they may request permission to ask a question. If approved, some viewers will then receive instructions as to how to virtually enter the broadcast studio so that they can ask their questions live.

Heather Vogler of The Old Schoolhouse® Homeschool Live interview series will be moderating this event titled An Evening with Gena. Prizes will also be given away.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 475 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

Paul and Gena Suarez

The Old Schoolhouse®

+1 888-718-4663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Old Schoolhouse Magazine, LLC

Related Links

http://www.theoldschoolhouse.com

